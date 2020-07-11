Apple has secured another show for Apple TV+, beating out five other studios in a bidding war over Snow Bling starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

As reported by Deadline:

In a highly competitive six-way bidding war, Apple Studios has acquired Snow Blind, a thriller adaptation of the BOOM! Studios graphic novel by Ollie Masters (The Kitchen) and Tyler Jenkins. Jake Gyllenhaal is attached to star and Gustav Möller (The Guilty) will make his English language directing debut. Script is being written by Patrick Ness, the author/scribe of A Monster Calls who is currently scripting Lord of the Flies for Warner Bros. and director Luca Guadagnino. Gyllenhaal and his Nine Stories partner Riva Marker are producing with BOOM! Studios' Ross Richie and Stephen Christy. Adam Yoelin and Noah Stahl will be exec producers. Mette Norkjaer is co-producing.

Snow Blind is the story of an Alaskan high school teen who discovers he and his family are living in the Witness Protection Program, soon after their town is invaded by a man seeking revenge, and the FBI who are chasing him.

According to the report, "pandemic pitching" meant that the six prospective studios were sent a link to a video recording of Gyllenhaal and the filmmaker Patrick Ness. Ness told buyers about the story, using a multimedia presentation. Apparently, bidders "responded enthusiastically to the format", afterwards Gyllenhaal took part in followup Zoom meetings.

As the report notes, Apple has secured several more high profile titles for its Apple TV+ platform, including *Emancipation* starring Will Smith, *Killers of the Flower Moon* from Martin Scorsese starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and a limited WWII series Masters of the Air produced by Steven Spielberg.