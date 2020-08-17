Apple is bringing its first music competition series to Apple TV+.

Announced in a press release, Apple has ordered "My Kind of Country," a music competition series that will span the globe for "unconventional and extraordinary country music talent."

The series will reportedly be shot as a hybrid between documentary of what we expect to see from music competition shows.

"My Kind of Country" will revolutionize the music competition genre with a fresh, new documentary sensibility. The hybrid series will break down cultural and musical barriers in the country music space, inviting innovative musicians to unleash their authentic voices and take center stage.

The series will be produced by Jason Owen, Emmy Award nominee Izzie Pick Ibarra, and Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon's production company. Emmy Award-nominated Adam Blackstone has been hired as the musical director of the series, which will be executive produced by Done + Dusted.

Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine head of Film & Television Lauren Neustadter, and SVP of Unscripted Programming Cynthia Stockhammer will executive produce the series on behalf of the media company. Jason Owen, president and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment and mega-manager to country music heavyweights Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Faith Hill, and Dan + Shay among others, will also serve as executive producer alongside Izzie Pick Ibarra, the illustrious showrunner behind the Emmy-nominated competition series "The Masked Singer" and "Dancing With the Stars," as well as Done + Dusted's Katy Mullan and Melanie Fletcher ("The Disney Family Singalong," John Legend's "A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy," "The Little Mermaid Live!," "Dear Class of 2020," London Olympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies). Adam Blackstone (musical director to Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Faith Hill, Rihanna, Tim McGraw, "The Masked Singer," "The Four," "Girls Trip," BET Awards 2020) will serve as musical director.

The series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ but a release date is not yet known.