What you need to know
- Apple has signed a straight-to-series order for a new drama.
- The series is being written and produced by the writer behind "Billions."
- Robert Downey Jr. may play a supporting role.
Apple TV+ is now pulling Iron Man himself into the mix.
Reported by Variety, the company has given a straight-to-series order for a new drama from Adam Perlman, the writer behind "Billions," "The Good Wife," and "The Newsroom." The show is also backed by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's Team Downey production company.
The Downeys and Amanda Burrell will executive produce on behalf of Team Downey, with Robert also potentially playing a supporting role. Perlman will serve as writer and executive producer. Michael Lista will co-executive produce.
The series will follow a detective who attempts to pull off an elaborate sting, which goes horribly wrong.
The series is based on Lista's Toronto Life article "The Sting." It follows a frustrated Canadian detective who takes on a decades-old cold case in hopes of winning a confession and becoming a hero. The case quickly spirals out of control when the undercover cop attempts an elaborate sting, adding playacting cops, taxpayer resources, and an unexpected friendship with the peculiar target.
According to the report, if Robert Downey Jr. Did choose to sign on in a supporting role, it would be his first return to television in over 20 years.
The show marks the latest Team Downey television project. The company currently produces the HBO drama "Perry Mason," which was recently renewed for a second season. They are also producing the upcoming Netflix series "Sweet Tooth," which was ordered to series earlier this year. Two-time Academy Award nominee Robert is best known for being the bedrock of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his role as Tony Stark, appearing in the "Iron Man" franchise and numerous other films in the MCU ... Susan is a noted producer whose past credits include "The Brave One," "Gothika," "House of Wax."
No further details of the series are available, such as when production will begin or when it is expected to debut on Apple's streaming service.
