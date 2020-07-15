Apple may have just seen its biggest success yet for Apple TV+ with last week's premiere of the Tom Hanks WWII film 'Greyhound', but that isn't stopping the company from announcing another original film with a huge star attached to the movie.

In a press release on the Apple TV+ Press website, Apple has announced that it has landed "Palmer", an original film that will star Justin Timberlake and be directed by Fisher Stevens. According to the release, "Palmer" focuses on the story of Eddie Palmer, an ex-convict who tries to get their life back together by taking an abandoned child under their wing.

Written by Cheryl Guerriero, "Palmer" follows a former college football phenomenon named Eddie Palmer (played by Timberlake) who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother. Along with Timberlake, "Palmer" stars Juno Temple, Academy Award nominee June Squibb, Alisha Wainright, and introduces Ryder Allen.

The script for "Palmer" apparently appeared on the 2016 Black List, a yearly "survey of the most liked unproduced screenplays of that year", according to The Black List website.

An SK Global, Rhea Films and Nadler No GMO Popcorn Co. project, in association with the Hercules Film Fund, "Palmer" is produced by Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, Daniel Nadler and Academy Award-winning producer Charles B. Wessler. The film is executive produced by Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Mark O'Connor, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis and Bruce Toll. The script for the film appeared on the 2016 Blacklist.

There is no current idea as to when "Palmer" will be released on Apple's streaming service.