Ewan McGregor is coming back to Apple TV+ and Ethan Hawke is joining him.

Today, Apple announced that it has landed Raymond and Ray, a new film that will star McGregor and Hawke. The film tells the story of Raymond and Ray, two half-brothers that try to find a new direction after their "terrible" father passes away.

You can read more in the press release below:

Apple Original Films today announced "Raymond and Ray," a new feature film set to be produced by Apple Studios starring Ewan McGregor ("Trainspotting," "Fargo," "Halston") and Ethan Hawke ("The Northman," "The Good Lord Bird," "First Reformed"), and written and directed by Rodrigo García ("In Treatment," "Albert Nobbs"). "Raymond and Ray" follows half-brothers Raymond (played by Ewan McGregor) and Ray (played by Ethan Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There's anger, there's pain, there's folly, there might be love, and there's definitely grave-digging. Hailing from Apple Studios, the film will be produced by Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón ("Roma," "Gravity"), Bonnie Curtis ("Saving Private Ryan," "Albert Nobbs") and Julie Lynn ("Albert Nobbs," "To The Bone"), who will produce through Mockingbird Pictures. Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer will executive produce.

This is actually Ewan McGregor's second project with Apple's streaming service. The actor already starred in the documentary series Long Way Up, which told the story of McGregor's motorcycle ride from Argentina to the United States.

It is currently unknown when Raymond and Ray will premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the film in the best quality when it does, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.