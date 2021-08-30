What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has landed a new film titled Raymond and Ray.
- The film stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke and is directed by Rodrigo García.
Ewan McGregor is coming back to Apple TV+ and Ethan Hawke is joining him.
Today, Apple announced that it has landed Raymond and Ray, a new film that will star McGregor and Hawke. The film tells the story of Raymond and Ray, two half-brothers that try to find a new direction after their "terrible" father passes away.
You can read more in the press release below:
Apple Original Films today announced "Raymond and Ray," a new feature film set to be produced by Apple Studios starring Ewan McGregor ("Trainspotting," "Fargo," "Halston") and Ethan Hawke ("The Northman," "The Good Lord Bird," "First Reformed"), and written and directed by Rodrigo García ("In Treatment," "Albert Nobbs").
"Raymond and Ray" follows half-brothers Raymond (played by Ewan McGregor) and Ray (played by Ethan Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There's anger, there's pain, there's folly, there might be love, and there's definitely grave-digging.
Hailing from Apple Studios, the film will be produced by Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón ("Roma," "Gravity"), Bonnie Curtis ("Saving Private Ryan," "Albert Nobbs") and Julie Lynn ("Albert Nobbs," "To The Bone"), who will produce through Mockingbird Pictures. Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer will executive produce.
This is actually Ewan McGregor's second project with Apple's streaming service. The actor already starred in the documentary series Long Way Up, which told the story of McGregor's motorcycle ride from Argentina to the United States.
It is currently unknown when Raymond and Ray will premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the film in the best quality when it does, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple acquires Primephonic, a classical music streaming service
In addition to incorporating Primephonic into Apple Music, Apple plans to launch a dedicated app for classical music listeners next year.
Blow-away Apple Watch Series 7 renders show stunning redesign
A big new Apple Watch refresh is on the way and these new renders will definitely whet the appetite.
Apple TV+ brings Jon Stewart back to our screens on September 30
Apple TV+ has today confirmed that Jon Steward will come back to our screens on September 30, when the first season of The Problem With Jon Stewart makes its debut.
Turn your sound up to 11 with these fantastic speakers for your Mac
You wouldn't believe the difference a great set of speakers can make. Regardless of your listening pleasure, you'll notice that difference immediately. Here we've compiled a list of the best computer speakers for your Mac.