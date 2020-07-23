Apple continues to sign big talent to its newest streaming service.

Today, the company has announced in a press release that it has landed "Shining Girls", a new "metaphysical thriller" starring Elisabeth Moss. The series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name from Lauren Beukes.

Apple today announced a series order for "Shining Girls," a new metaphysical thriller based on the 2013 best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes and starring Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss. Hailing from MRC Television, the series will be adapted for television and executive produced by Silka Luisa, who will also serve as showrunner.

"Shining Girls" follows the story of a Chicago reporter who's reality begins to shift as she hunts down the person who brutally attacked her. In addition to starring, Moss will executive produce the series alongside Lindsey McManus and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Moss will star as a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker. In addition to starring, Moss will executive produce through Love & Squalor Pictures alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio will executive produce through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davidson. Author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga will also serve as executive producers on the project.

Moss is best known for her roles in "The West Wing", "The Handmaids Tale", and most recently "The Invisible Man". The new series will join a number of drama series on Apple TV+ including "Defending Jacob", "Truth Be Told", and "The Morning Show".