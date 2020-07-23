What you need to know
- Apple has announced a series order for "Shining Girls".
- The new series will star Elisabeth Moss.
- "Shining Girls" is being adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name.
Apple continues to sign big talent to its newest streaming service.
Today, the company has announced in a press release that it has landed "Shining Girls", a new "metaphysical thriller" starring Elisabeth Moss. The series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name from Lauren Beukes.
Apple today announced a series order for "Shining Girls," a new metaphysical thriller based on the 2013 best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes and starring Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss. Hailing from MRC Television, the series will be adapted for television and executive produced by Silka Luisa, who will also serve as showrunner.
"Shining Girls" follows the story of a Chicago reporter who's reality begins to shift as she hunts down the person who brutally attacked her. In addition to starring, Moss will executive produce the series alongside Lindsey McManus and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Moss will star as a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker. In addition to starring, Moss will executive produce through Love & Squalor Pictures alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio will executive produce through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davidson. Author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga will also serve as executive producers on the project.
Moss is best known for her roles in "The West Wing", "The Handmaids Tale", and most recently "The Invisible Man". The new series will join a number of drama series on Apple TV+ including "Defending Jacob", "Truth Be Told", and "The Morning Show".
The new Apple Original series will join a slate of critically acclaimed and award-winning drama series on Apple TV+ including "Defending Jacob," the NAACP Image Award-winning "Truth Be Told," and the Golden Globe-nominated and SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning series "The Morning Show"; as well as the anticipated upcoming series "Mosquito Coast," starring Justin Theroux; "Lisey's Story," written and executive produced by Stephen King and starring Academy Award winner Julianne Moore; and the historical drama series "Hedy Lamarr," starring and executive produced by Gal Gadot.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
We review the elegant, sophisticated WsC Fury Apple Watch Strap
If you're looking for a different take on the stainless steel Apple Watch band look, check out the WsC Fury, available in several colorways.
New DTK benchmarks show Apple silicon already outperforms a MacBook Air
Apple's Developer Transition Kit is an iPad Pro's innards in a Mac mini. And it's already proving to be pretty snappy.
New Apple feature celebrates Apple Distinguished Educator Dr. Carl Owens
Apple has released a feature to tell the story of Dr. Carl Owens, as it celebrates 25 years of its Apple Distinguished Educator program.
Complement your Fitbit Versa with these ace accessories
The Fitbit Versa is Fitbit’s very popular smartwatch tracker, and it packs a host of features into an affordable price point. It’s great on its own, but to really get the most out of it, check out these companion products. From replacement bands to charging stands, we've got a great selection of items to complement your favorite fitness tracker.