Apple has booked its latest series for Apple TV+, this time looking to Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd for a new comedy series. In a press release on the company's website, Apple announced it has signed 'The Shrink Next Door' after a bidding war with multiple other outlets, including other streaming and cable companies.

Apple has given an "eight-episode, straight-to-series order" for the series based on the Wondery podcast. The limited series will be the first time that Will Ferrell and Paul have worked together on screen since Anchorman 2 in 2013.

"Based on the podcast, which was inspired by true events, The Shrink Next Door follows the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist-to-the-stars Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz (Ferrell). During the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly takes over Marty's life, even moving into Marty's home and assuming control of his family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an unprecedentedly exploitative one filled with manipulation, power grabs and dysfunction at its finest."

The series will be directed by Michael Showalter who has worked with both actors on the Wet Hot American Summer franchise. He will be joined by showrunners Georgia Pritchett and Rudd. Other executive producers include "Gloria Sanchez Productions' Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal, Semi-Formal's Jordana Mollick, Wondery's Marshall Lewy and Bloomberg's Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce and Francesca Levy, while podcast host Joe Nocera will co-exec produce. The series is additionally produced by Civic Center Media."

'The Shrink Next Door' will join other comedies on Apple TV+ like 'Dickinson', 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet', 'Trying', and 'Central Park'.