What you need to know
- Apple has landed to new kids' series for Apple TV+.
- "Doug Unplugs" and "Stillwater" will premiere in November and December.
- "Helpsters" and "Ghostwriter" will also be making their second season premieres in October.
In a press release, Apple has announced that it will be premiering two new kids' series on Apple TV+ over the next few months.
The first new kids' series, "Doug Unplugs," follows the story of a robot who, instead of following along with all the other robots, ventures out into the human world with his best friend Emma.
Hailing from DreamWorks Animation and based on Dan Yaccarino's "Doug Unplugged" book series, "Doug Unplugs" follows a young robot named Doug who senses there's more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, curious Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world, and with his best friend Emma, experiences its wonders firsthand. "Doug Unplugs" is executive produced by Jim Nolan, Aliki Theofilopoulos and Dan Yaccarino, and stars the voice talents of Brandon James Cienfuegos, Kyrie McAlpin, Eric Bauza, Mae Whitman, Leslie David Baker and Becky Robinson.
The series will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 13.
In the second series, "Stillwater," three siblings learn from their next-door neighbor, who happens to be a panda, on how to understand their feelings and approach the day-to-day challenges they face in life.
Based on the Scholastic book series "Zen Shorts" by Jon J Muth, "Stillwater" is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment and centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who are typical kids with typical kid challenges – meaning that sometimes even the smallest things can feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. Stillwater also brings newfound fun and adventure for the three, opening their eyes to the quiet wonders of the world around them, and guiding them to their place within it. "Stillwater" is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee and features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.
The new show will make its debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 4.
Apple also announced that its Emmy Award-winning series "Ghostwriter" will be making its second season return on Friday, October 9. "Helpsters" will also be returning for its second season on Friday, October 16.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
