After just picking up two Daytime Emmy awards for "Ghostwriter" & "Peanuts in Space", Apple TV+ is ready to take on its first PrimeTime Emmy awards.

Announced this morning, Apple has picked up eighteen Primetime Emmy nominations across six of its original series and films. The titles that have been graced with nominations include "The Morning Show," "The Beastie Boys Story," "Defending Jacob," "Central Park," "Home," and "The Elephant Queen."

Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma says that, despite the pandemic, that this year has yielded "an extraordinary year for television."

"Despite the unprecedented challenges facing the entertainment industry, it has been an extraordinary year for television ... Television has inspired, united and comforted a global audience this season. We are honored to be recognizing so many of the talented programs, producers, directors and craftspeople behind the remarkable storytelling that has brought us together while we remain apart."

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, September 20 from 8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT on ABC. You can check out the full list of nominations for Apple TV+ below, and see the entire list at WhatToWatch.com.

"The Morning Show"

Best Actor in a Drama Series - Steve Carell

Best Actress in a Drama Series - Jennifer Aniston

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Billy Crudup

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Mark Duplass

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series - Martin Short

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series - Mimi Leder

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program

Outstanding Main Title Design

"The Beastie Boys Story"

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

"Defending Jacob"

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music - Olafur Arnalds

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie - Jonathan Freeman

"Central Park"

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Leslie Odom Jr.

"Home"

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special

"The Elephant Queen"