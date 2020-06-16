Apple TV+ continues to beef up its first-party content library with the addition of Israel-Iran espionage thriller "Tehran," according to reports.

Deadline says that the show stars "Iron Man" actor Shaun Toub and Navid Negahban of "Homeland" fame alongside Israeli actress Niv Sultan. And the plot sounds like a winner.

Distributed by Cineflix Rights, the eight-part series features young Israeli actress Niv Sultan as Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad computer hacker-agent undertaking her very first mission in Iran's capital, which is also her place of birth. Tasked with disabling an Iranian nuclear reactor, her mission has implications not just for the Middle East, but for the rest of the world. But when the Mossad mission fails, Tamar goes rogue in Tehran as she rediscovers her Iranian roots and becomes romantically entwined with a pro-democracy activist.

Sign. Me. Up!

Actually, I'm already signed up for Apple TV+. Are you? You'll need to be if you want to enjoy "Tehran" whenever it lands on our screens. Deadline's report doesn't have the answer to that, unfortunately.