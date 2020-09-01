Apple TV+ today announced that it's picked up "Five Days At Memorial," a show from Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse.

Telling the story of the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, the show is also based on the book of the same name.

Based on the novel by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Sheri Fink, "Five Days At Memorial" chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the power failed and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come. Fink will serve as a producer on the project.

The limited series will debut globally on Apple TV+, but we don't know when that will happen just yet. With some big names behind it and a solid footing based on an acclaimed book, this could be another sleeper hit for the streaming service.