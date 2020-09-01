What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has picked up a new show called "Five Days At Memorial".
- The show tells the story of the aftermath caused by Hurricane Katrina.
- It's from Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse.
Apple TV+ today announced that it's picked up "Five Days At Memorial," a show from Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse.
Telling the story of the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, the show is also based on the book of the same name.
Based on the novel by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Sheri Fink, "Five Days At Memorial" chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the power failed and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come. Fink will serve as a producer on the project.
The limited series will debut globally on Apple TV+, but we don't know when that will happen just yet. With some big names behind it and a solid footing based on an acclaimed book, this could be another sleeper hit for the streaming service.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can now use Apple Pay Express Transit on the Washington DC Metro
Apple Pay and Express Transit are now available for people who frequent the Washington DC Metro for the first time.
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is a fitting tribute
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is finally here. It manages to walk the fine line between preserving a beloved game while also improving upon the original.
Hey Siri, get this party started by playing the best songs on HomePod
A successful party isn't possible without some great music playing in the background. This is where Apple HomePod comes in. The smart speaker offers lots of great tools that are sure to impress your guests.
Get 4K for your Mac with these great monitors
To get the most out of your Mac, you need a beautiful display. A 4K monitor is a huge step in the right direction. Here are the best 4K monitors for your Mac.