The Apple TV remote is almost universally agreed to be one of the worse remotes ever to find its way into someone's home. And while there are third-party solutions you can buy, nothing can compete with this hacked Game Boy Color that has a double life as an Apple TV remote.

Created by YouTuber Otto Climan and spied by Gizmodo, the creation can still function as Game Boy when needed, but it can also do double duty as an Apple TV remote. Which is more than the actual Apple TV remote can do!