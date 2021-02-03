What you need to know
- Someone hacked a Game Boy Color to turn it into an Apple TV remote.
The Apple TV remote is almost universally agreed to be one of the worse remotes ever to find its way into someone's home. And while there are third-party solutions you can buy, nothing can compete with this hacked Game Boy Color that has a double life as an Apple TV remote.
Created by YouTuber Otto Climan and spied by Gizmodo, the creation can still function as Game Boy when needed, but it can also do double duty as an Apple TV remote. Which is more than the actual Apple TV remote can do!
If you're wondering, the answer is no, Apple never commissioned Nintendo to make a custom version of the GBC for its schwag catalog or as a gift for employees. Instead, Otto Climan started with an original Game Boy Color handheld that they upgraded with a backlit LCD display because the GBC arrived well before Nintendo stopped using dim screens that strained your eyes. For the custom white case adorned with Apple's older rainbow logo, Climan turned to a company called Retro Modding (who also made the custom GBA featured in our retro gaming buyer's guide) that supplied him with matching white buttons and, more importantly, a matching white flash cartridge.
That flash cartridge handles everything needed to turn the Game Boy into an Apple TV remote and the rest, as they say, is history.
Another bonus – the Game Boy is so thick it won't get lost down the back of your sofa cushions like the Apple TV remote!
