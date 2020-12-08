Apple TV+ has reportedly signed the popular For All Mankind for a third season – before the second season has even debut. Those waiting for the big second season won't need to wait too much longer, either. It'll premiere on February 19.

The second season was signed even before the first season has aired and, according to Deadline, history has repeated itself.

For All Mankind is getting another early renewal. Apple TV+ has ordered a third season of the alt-history Space Race drama from Ronald D. Moore and Sony Pictures Television. The renewal comes more than two months before the series' Season 2 global premiere on February 19. Production on the new season is slated to begin next spring.

Starring Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, and Sarah Jones, For All Mankind shows us a world where the United States lost the space race, with the USSR beating the country to the moon. The show has collected itself quite the following and it's clear someone at Apple TV+ agrees that it's a winner.

Season two is set to take things to a whole new level, picking the story of season one up in the early 1980s.

Season 2 picks up a decade later in 1983. It's the height of the Cold War, and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president, and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the Americans and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters' stories: Some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.

If you haven't yet checked For All Mankind out, now might be a good time to fix that. You'll need an Apple TV+ or Apple one subscription to do it, though.