What you need to know
- A Carol Burnett biopic is in the works and it might be coming to Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ viewers could be set to get a new biopic all about comedian Carol Burnett, according to reports. The film is currently a development title for Focus Features, but talks are underway that could see it jump ship and become an Apple Original.
Originally announced in 2019, the film has also picked up a writer-direct to in the form of Batwoman's Tara Miele, according to Variety.
The adaptation of Burnett's bestselling memoir, "Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story," will be helmed by Tara Miele, whose feature "Wander Darkly" opens this Friday. Miele will also adapt the screenplay. [...] Miele's directing credits include feature indies and episodic work on "Batwoman" and "Arrow." Her 2016 short "Meet a Muslim" went viral for highlighting the lives and values that Muslims share in common with the global population.
Apple TV+ continues to buy up new content for its year-old streaming service. Priced at just $4.99 per month or part of the Apple One bundle, Apple TV+ has some of the best shows on television right now, including Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, and more.
