What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has reportedly picked up a WeWork series.
- It'll be based on the podcast "WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork".
- Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello will co-write and executive produce the show.
Apple TV+ has reportedly picked up a new show that will be based on the WeWork story. While Apple hasn't confirmed the move, a Variety report says that Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello will co-write and executive produce the show.
If Esenberg's name sounds familiar it's because he is just coming off the back of "Little America," another Apple TV+ show that has been well received since it arrived on the streaming service.
The potential series is based on the Wondery podcast "WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork." Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello will co-write and executive produce the project. Eisenberg is fresh off the critical success of the Apple series "Little America," on which he served as co-creator and showrunner. It was announced in January that Eisenberg had signed an overall deal with the streamer. Crevello is a former Warner Bros. film executive who has since gone on to produce films such as "The Grudge 2." This would mark his first TV writing credit.
WeWork is a company that has been in and out of headlines almost constantly of late. The office space startup canceled an IPO in September 2019 following "revelations about the erratic management and personal enrichment" of co-founder Adam Neumann. He resigned at the time, with SoftBank bailing the company out of an ever-deepening pit.
This would make three projects underway related to WeWork, with Neumann even involved in writing one of them. That could be one to watch, although Variety notes that no network has picked that up so far.
