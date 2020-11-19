Apple TV+ has reportedly signed a new movie based on the game Tetris, with Taron Egerton set to star. The movie will also be directed by Jon S. Baird, according to Deadline.

While Apple TV+ hasn't yet announced the endeavor, Deadline seems pretty confident in its reporting of this "exclusive."

Egerton is playing Henk Rogers, a Dutch video game designer who first secured the rights to distribute Tetris on consoles, where it found popularity. He was heavily involved in a dispute that arose over the franchise's copyright in the 1980s. Noah Pink penned the screenplay.

There's no telling when the movie will be ready to go, but a filming start date of December is reportedly set. Filming will take place in Scotland, according to Deadline.

Cast is being finalized for roles including Russian software engineer Alexey Pajitnov, who first created the game, and the businessmen Robert and Kevin Maxwell. Pic is now in full prep ahead of a scheduled start date in early December in Scotland.

This comes as Apple TV+ continues to pick up content as it expands beyond its first year in service. As seemingly out of left field this news might be, it does follow Apple's form of picking up movies right now – something that was borne out with the arrival of Tom Hank's Greyhound earlier this year.