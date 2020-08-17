One of the most popular series on Apple TV+ is back in production.

Reported by Deadline, production has resumed on the second season for "For All Mankind," Apple's drama series about an alternative history of the space race from Ron Moore, the creator of Battlestar Galactica.

According to the report, the second season only has two episodes left to film. The rest of the season has already been shot, but production shut down in March due to the pandemic, leaving the last episodes unfinished.

The series, one of four original series to launch Apple TV+ last November, is produced by Sony Pictures TV. It had two episodes left to shoot from its Season 2 order when production shut down industrywide in mid-March. I hear filming on the remaining two episodes started today on the Sony lot in Culver City.

Deadline notes that Sony Pictures TV, the production company behind the series, has been one of the first to attempt a return to shooting safely during the pandemic.

Indie studio Sony Pictures TV has been at the forefront of efforts to safely return scripted series to production. The studio's CBS show S.W.A.T. became the first broadcast drama to start filming new episodes, Its daytime drama The Young and the Restless has been back in production for weeks, its ABC comedy The Goldbergs is eying a production restart in a week; while studio's drama The Good Doctor is looking to get filming underway in Vancouver at the end of this month.

If you can't wait for the second season, the 'For All Mankind' season 2 trailer leaked on IMDb awhile ago, so feel free to get a fix in. You can, however, watch (or rewatch!) the first season of "For All Mankind" on Apple TV+ now.