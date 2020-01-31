What you need to know
- Apple's next TV+ series is called Foundation.
- Its production is set to employ more than 500 people, making it Ireland's largest-scale production ever.
- It's a sci-fi drama, based on Isaac Asimov's sci-fi novel trilogy.
The next Apple TV+ show, Foundation, is set to be Ireland's largest-ever production when it's shot in Limerick later this year.
As reported by Deadline:
Foundation, the Apple original drama with Jared Harris and Lee Pace that's based on Isaac Asimov's science fiction novel trilogy, is set to become Ireland's largest-scale production ever.
At a press briefing in Dublin today, national funding body Screen Ireland talked up the country's production slate for 2020, noting that the Apple show would create more than 500 production jobs when it shoots at Troy Studios in Limerick.
The 10-episode series from David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman and Skydance Television chronicles the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.
The Foundation series dates back to 1951, the three novels are titled Foundation, Foundation and Empire, and Second Foundation. In 1966 it was awarded a Hugo Award for 'Best All time Series.' The original stories were first published as early as 1942, and according to Asimov himself is loosely based on Edward Gibbon's work 'The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire'.
Whilst we know this is to be produced in Ireland this year, we don't have any information regarding a release date, or indeed any casting information at this point. On face value though, this sounds like an incredible concept, and if it lives up to the hype of the novels, it could be a stellar addition to Apple's TV+ lineup.
Foundation coming soon!
Apple TV+
Catch new episodes of SEE, For All Mankind and The Morning Show now!
Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac or Apple TV after September 10, 2019.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple chipmaker TSMC says production has not been affected by coronavirus
Apple chipmaker TSMC says its production remains unnaffected by the coronavirus outbreak.
Do you intend to buy iPhone 9 if all the rumors are true?
All signs are that it's coming. But will anyone buy it?
The EU has voted overwhelmingly in favor of standardized charging
The European Parliament has voted resoundingly to urge the law-making body to create regulations that would force phone makers to adopt a single charging standard. All major Android manufacturers use the common USB standard, so this move primarily targets Apple.
Have an Apple TV? You need a great TV to pair with it
The key to getting a great TV for your Apple TV is by getting a fantastic TV all around! Whether you have a big budget, small budget, lots of space, or no space, there's a perfect TV just waiting to be hooked up to your Apple TV.