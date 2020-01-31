The next Apple TV+ show, Foundation, is set to be Ireland's largest-ever production when it's shot in Limerick later this year.

As reported by Deadline:

Foundation, the Apple original drama with Jared Harris and Lee Pace that's based on Isaac Asimov's science fiction novel trilogy, is set to become Ireland's largest-scale production ever. At a press briefing in Dublin today, national funding body Screen Ireland talked up the country's production slate for 2020, noting that the Apple show would create more than 500 production jobs when it shoots at Troy Studios in Limerick. The 10-episode series from David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman and Skydance Television chronicles the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

The Foundation series dates back to 1951, the three novels are titled Foundation, Foundation and Empire, and Second Foundation. In 1966 it was awarded a Hugo Award for 'Best All time Series.' The original stories were first published as early as 1942, and according to Asimov himself is loosely based on Edward Gibbon's work 'The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire'.

Whilst we know this is to be produced in Ireland this year, we don't have any information regarding a release date, or indeed any casting information at this point. On face value though, this sounds like an incredible concept, and if it lives up to the hype of the novels, it could be a stellar addition to Apple's TV+ lineup.