Apple TV+ drama Pachinko debuted on the platform last week, and early critics' reviews indicate the show is an absolute must-watch.

Pachinko aired on March 25, telling the story of a Korean family who immigrate to Japan to find a better life. Three episodes debuted last week, with more on the way weekly. Critics who have already seen the whole thing, however, can't get enough.

As noted by our friends at Tom's Guide, the show has an awesome 98% Rotten Tomatoes rating and a slew of rave reviews from critics.

Here's an excerpt of some of the comments:

This is an unfinished epic, and I look forward to another chapter. Throughout it's eight immaculate episodes, "Pachinko" weaves a beautiful and profoundly moving melodrama about a matriarch's perseverance to maintain her national identity, and the long-lasting, devastating effects of colonialism.

Empire Magazine called the show "a strong shout for the most satisfying TV of the year so far", while the Daily Telegraph said it was a "quiet masterpiece." In fact, the show only has one bad critical review, from Variety's Daniel D'Addario.

While the audience scores only reflect the first three episodes that are available, Rotten Tomatoes' audience gave it an average score of 93%, suggesting critics and viewers alike agree that Apple TV+ may be on to another winner with the new show.

A recent report revealed Apple was one of five companies vying for the show. Investing in original content like Pachinko is proving to be a winning formula for Apple, the company recently picked up the first-ever Academy Award for Best Picture ever given to a streaming platform at the weekend.