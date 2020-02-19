What you need to know
- There's a new behind-the-scenes video for "Little America".
- The video covers the show's "The Son" episode.
- We hear from the creative team behind the episode.
Apple TV+ has shared another "inside the episode" video, this time for "Little America" episode "The Son". This follows a similar video last week for another episode.
"Little America" is a show that takes true stories from Epic Magazine and turns them into standalone episodes. If you haven't checked any out yet, now is the time to fix that.
Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, "Little America" goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America. The first season consists of eight half-hour episodes, each with its own unique story from different parts of the world.
You can watch "Little America" on Apple TV+ if you have a $4.99 per month subscription. There isn't a huge amount of content to watch compared to services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, but there are definitely some gems to enjoy. Apple has more shows on their way in the coming months as well. That $4.99 per month will just keep getting better and better value.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple reopens 10 more stores in China
Apple is reopening 10 more stores across China, after a period of extended closure due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
An Animal Crossing Direct is coming on February 20!
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Goldenerre's Classic Link Bracelet turns your Apple Watch into jewelry
Who says the Apple Watch has to have a band that looks like, well, a watch band? Goldenerre takes the link bracelet to the next level with this elegant bracelet band.
Secure your home, and add a little Alexa magic with these smart locks
If you're looking for smart locks that work with Alexa, you've come to the right place. These items will help you secure your home by simply using your voice.