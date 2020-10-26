What you need to know
- A new trailer for Becoming You is now available on YouTube.
- The show follows children to see how they learn to think.
- It'll air on November 13.
Apple TV+ has shared a new trailer for the upcoming documentary Becoming You. The new video, posted to YouTube, runs for almost two minutes and gives a look at what we can expect the full thing airs on November 13. That just so happens to be the day Apple's iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max go on sale, too. Just FYI.
The new documentary is narrated by Oliva Colman and takes a look at how children learn to think, speak, and move as they grow.
Olivia Colman narrates "Becoming You," a global series about child development that explores how the first 2,000 days on Earth shape the rest of our lives. Told through the eyes of over 100 children across the world, from Nepal to Japan and Borneo, each episode offers a thought-provoking look at how children learn to think, speak and move, from birth to age 5. It underscores how different our journeys can be, but ultimately tells the story of our shared humanity and community when it comes to raising children. This series is produced by Wall to Wall Media and is executive produced by Leanne Klein and Hamo Forsyth. The first six episodes of "Becoming You" will make their global debut on Friday, November 13 exclusively on Apple TV+.
Viewers will need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy the new documentary, costing $4.99 per month unless you;re eligible for a free trial.
