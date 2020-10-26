Apple TV+ has shared a new trailer for the upcoming documentary Becoming You. The new video, posted to YouTube, runs for almost two minutes and gives a look at what we can expect the full thing airs on November 13. That just so happens to be the day Apple's iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max go on sale, too. Just FYI.

The new documentary is narrated by Oliva Colman and takes a look at how children learn to think, speak, and move as they grow.