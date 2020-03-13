Apple TV+ show "Foundation" is the latest to see its filming halted over coronavirus concerns, according to Deadline.

The show was filming in Ireland, but it was decided that it should be paused after the Irish Prime Minister put measures in place that includes the prevention of gatherings of more than 100 people in an indoor setting. Outdoors, more than 500 people aren't allowed in any one place at the same time.

Skydance, the studio working on the show, says that Apple was informed in the decision-making process.

"Skydance, along with Apple, have made the decision to temporarily suspend filming on Foundation, the studio said in a statement to Deadline Thursday night. "The health and safety of our cast and crew is our top priority and we are closely monitoring the situation."

"Foundation" will star Lee Pace and Jared Harris and is based on the Isaac Asimov novel series by the same name.

"Foundation" is the second Apple TV+ show to see its filming interrupted after "The Morning Show" went the same way. It's entirely possible more shows will have similar hurdles to overcome as we all come to terms with dealing with coronavirus.