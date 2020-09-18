A new report says production on season two of Apple TV+ drama See, starring Jason Momoa, will resume next month in Toronto.

From Deadline:

Deadline understands that the Jason Momoa-fronted series will resume shooting October 14 at Cinespace Film Studios in the Ontario capital. It marks one of the shows, alongside Invasion and For All Mankind, from the nascent streamer to return to filming following the COVID-19 production shutdown. See was one of a number of Apple TV shows to shut down in March, a list that also included The Morning Show, Servant, Lisey's Story and Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet.

The report says that filming for season two will run through March of next year, meaning the second season of See is likely to debut sometime later next year.

The second season of See was rumored back in October of 2019 and confirmed by star Alfre Woodard who stated ""Trust me, we've spent the money, we're definitely going back for season two."

Whilst not quite landing some of the pacing and scripting, season one of See showed great potential. From our review:

See is a show with great vision, wonderful cinematography, and some fantastic performances from its cast; however, the pacing, script, and structure of the show sometimes misses the mark.

As Deadline notes, See was one of several shows to see its production shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it seems See, alongside sci-fi thriller Invasion and For All Mankind are all now in the works again.