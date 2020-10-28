200529 Apple New Series Ted Lasso Inline ImageSource: Apple TV+

What you need to know

  • Apple TV+ has signed up for a third season of Ted Lasso.
  • The first season has only just finished.
  • The third season is signed and sealed before the second has begun.

Apple TV+ has signed popular comedy Ted Lasso up for a third season, according to a new report.

According to a Deadline report, filming for the second season won't begin until January – but that isn't stopping Apple TV+ bigwigs from getting the checkbook out and signing on for a third season. As Deadline points out, the show's popularity should probably explain why that might be.

Ted Lasso, which hails from Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, is Apple's No. 1 comedy across all top 50 countries, including the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Canada, Russia, Japan and more. It has broken audience records for Apple TV+, ranking as the No. 1 comedy each week, drawing 25% new viewers to the service since its August 14 launch. according to the streamer. The pop culture phenom has grown its viewership more than 600%, fueled by binge watchers, setting new records for completion and engagement worldwide.

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

If you were on the fence about paying Apple $4.99 per month for Apple TV+, maybe this will be enough to firm that decision up for you.