What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has signed up for a third season of Ted Lasso.
- The first season has only just finished.
- The third season is signed and sealed before the second has begun.
Apple TV+ has signed popular comedy Ted Lasso up for a third season, according to a new report.
According to a Deadline report, filming for the second season won't begin until January – but that isn't stopping Apple TV+ bigwigs from getting the checkbook out and signing on for a third season. As Deadline points out, the show's popularity should probably explain why that might be.
Ted Lasso, which hails from Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, is Apple's No. 1 comedy across all top 50 countries, including the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Canada, Russia, Japan and more. It has broken audience records for Apple TV+, ranking as the No. 1 comedy each week, drawing 25% new viewers to the service since its August 14 launch. according to the streamer. The pop culture phenom has grown its viewership more than 600%, fueled by binge watchers, setting new records for completion and engagement worldwide.
Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.
If you were on the fence about paying Apple $4.99 per month for Apple TV+, maybe this will be enough to firm that decision up for you.
The Backbone One is a controller designed to make iPhone gaming fun
There are many iPhone game controllers around but few hit the mark. Can the Backbone One live up to the hype?
There was another surprise Nintendo Direct Mini today
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Apple updates Clips with new interface and HDR recording for iPhone 12
Apple has updated Clips for iOS with a new interface, horizontal and vertical video and support for HDR on iPhone 12.
Tired of using a light switch? Get a HomeKit motion sensor!
Put the "auto" in "home automation" with the best HomeKit motion sensors!