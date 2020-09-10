What you need to know
- There's a new trailer out for Apple TV+ show "Tiny World".
- The documentary show will show some of the tiny creatures that are all around us.
- It's narrated by Paul Judd.
There's a new Apple T+ documentary show airing on October 2 and it's all about the tony creatures we don't even notice. "Tiny World" has its first trailer and it's off to a pretty strong start.
The show, narrated by Paull Judd, says that "heroes come in all sizes" and I think I found at least two new ones in this trailer. Check it out and you'll see what I mean.
Narrated by Paul Rudd, this docuseries showcases nature's lesser-known tiny heroes. Spotlighting small creatures and the extraordinary things they do to survive, each episode is filled with surprising stories and spectacular cinematography.
"Tiny World" is written by Ton Hugh-Jones with Paul Rudd also producing. Hugh-Jones, Dr. Martha Holmes, and Grand Mansfield are also listed as executive producers on the show.
You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch when this lands in a few weeks. The streaming service costs $4.99 per month and has a growing library of Apple's original content.
"'Tiny World" debuts on October 2 and if this trailer is any indication it's going to be a must-watch.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple is unlisting iPhone 11 videos ahead of September 15 event
Apple has unlisted its YouTube videos for iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5, prompting more speculation about what Apple could announce next week.
Scotland launches anonymous 'Protect Scotland' contact tracing app
NHS Scotland has today released its COVID-19 contact tracing app to the public. The app can alert users if they've been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mint Mobile rolls out an unlimited plan for only $30 per month
Mint Mobile has rolled out a new unlimited plan that costs just $30 per month. It gives you unlimited callling and texting, along with 35GB of high-speed data.
Get an inexpensive but reliable band for your Fitbit Alta HR
The Fitbit Alta HR is one of the best fitness trackers on the market and if you are looking for some new bands to spice things up a bit, then look no further. We've compiled a list of some of the best you can find.