A report from Business Insider suggests that 6 of the 10 top streamed shows in Q4 of 2019 came from Apple TV+.

According to the report:

The data company Parrot Analytics provided Business Insider a list of the top 10 streaming original premieres in the US for the fourth quarter of 2019 and six of them are Apple series. Parrot Analytics measures demand expressions, its globally standardized TV demand measurement unit that reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership of a series, weighted by importance. While the mega-hits "The Witcher" and "The Mandalorian" topped the list, the prevalence of Apple's shows is notable.

As far as the list is concerned, its no surprise the Netflix smash hit The Witcher was number one, closely followed by The Mandolorian on Disney+. Here's the list in full:

The Witcher" (Netflix) The Mandalorian" (Disney Plus) Harley Quinn" (DC Universe) 4. Truth Be Told" (Apple TV Plus) 5. Servant" (Apple TV Plus) 6. See" (Apple TV Plus) 7. For All Mankind" (Apple TV Plus) Raising Dion" (Netflix) 9. Dickinson" (Apple TV Plus) 10. The Morning Show" (Apple TV Plus)

As the report notes, it may come as a surprise that The Morning Show, one of the most highly touted shows prior to the launch of Apple TV+ is one of its least popular, despite picking up nominations for Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Despite its excellent cast featuring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Truth be Told has been one of Apple TV+'s more lowkey offerings. However, if these figures are on the money, it looks like its actually proving to be a smash hit with viewers.

Recent reports have suggested that Apple might be planning to create podcast content based on some of its Apple TV+ shows in order to help promote them.