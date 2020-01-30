What you need to know
- A report suggests that in Q4 of 2019, 6 of the top 10 streamed shows came from Apple TV+.
- Breaking the top 10 were See, The Morning Show, Dickinson and For All Mankind.
- Servant also made the list, but the most popular show was Truth Be Told, which was the number four show overall.
A report from Business Insider suggests that 6 of the 10 top streamed shows in Q4 of 2019 came from Apple TV+.
According to the report:
The data company Parrot Analytics provided Business Insider a list of the top 10 streaming original premieres in the US for the fourth quarter of 2019 and six of them are Apple series.
Parrot Analytics measures demand expressions, its globally standardized TV demand measurement unit that reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership of a series, weighted by importance.
While the mega-hits "The Witcher" and "The Mandalorian" topped the list, the prevalence of Apple's shows is notable.
As far as the list is concerned, its no surprise the Netflix smash hit The Witcher was number one, closely followed by The Mandolorian on Disney+. Here's the list in full:
- The Witcher" (Netflix)
- The Mandalorian" (Disney Plus)
- Harley Quinn" (DC Universe) 4. Truth Be Told" (Apple TV Plus) 5. Servant" (Apple TV Plus) 6. See" (Apple TV Plus) 7. For All Mankind" (Apple TV Plus)
- Raising Dion" (Netflix) 9. Dickinson" (Apple TV Plus) 10. The Morning Show" (Apple TV Plus)
As the report notes, it may come as a surprise that The Morning Show, one of the most highly touted shows prior to the launch of Apple TV+ is one of its least popular, despite picking up nominations for Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild awards.
Despite its excellent cast featuring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Truth be Told has been one of Apple TV+'s more lowkey offerings. However, if these figures are on the money, it looks like its actually proving to be a smash hit with viewers.
Recent reports have suggested that Apple might be planning to create podcast content based on some of its Apple TV+ shows in order to help promote them.
Top 10!
Apple TV+
Catch new episodes of SEE, For All Mankind and The Morning Show now!
Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac or Apple TV after September 10, 2019.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Wearlizer's Thin Leather watch band offers high quality at a great price
Treat your Apple Watch to a tapered leather band that won't break the bank. The quality is excellent and you'll find a huge selection of colors and patterns.
There's a $5,000 iPhone 11 Pro to go with that Cybertruck you just bought
Russian engineers at luxury designer caviar have created a titanium iPhone 11 Pro inspired by the design of Tesla's Cybertruck.
Apple's market cap surpasses value of Germany's entire DAX index
Apple's share price has jumped in pre-market trading, pushing Apple's market cap value past that of Germany's entire DAX index.
Check out these weirdly adorable AirPods cases
You want something really weird, silly, or wonderfully different to protect your AirPods from life's bumps and drops? We've got you covered.