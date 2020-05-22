Four Apple TV+ family shows have been nominated for a total of 17 Daytime Emmy awards.

As reported by Deadline:

ABC's venerable soap General Hospital leads all shows and CBS and Amazon Prime Video top all networks in nominations for the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which were unveiled Thursday. Winners will be revealed June 26 during a live virtual ceremony on CBS, returning the awards show to broadcast primetime for the first time since 2011. CBS led all networks with 57 nominations, followed by Amazon with 55. Among newcomers, Apple TV+ scored 17 noms for its programming including for its Ghostwriters, Helpsters, and Snoopy in Space; while Facebook Watch took four noms overall including two for Red Table Talk in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show and Host categories.

Apple's Ghostwriter was nominated for eight total Emmy's making it the joint-fifth most-recognized show in the lineup. The nominations are for Outstanding Writing for a Children's or Young Adult Program, Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Main Titles, Lighting, Cinematography, Sound Editing, Costume Design, and Special Effects.

Helpsters was nominated for Outstanding Preschool Children's Series, Outstanding Writing, Single Camera Editing, Costume Design, and Special Effects. Snoopy in Space and Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 were both nominated for Outstanding Short Format Children's Program, Outstanding Special Class Short Format, Writing, and Single Camera Editing.

The recognition shows that whilst Apple TV+ may not have the most subscribers or the largest content catalog of any streaming service available, Apple's focus on good, high-quality original content seems to have paid off a least somewhat, as evidenced by these nominations. Later this year, Emmys for primetime shows will be awarded, and Apple will likely be hoping that its adult shows will also enjoy similar or perhaps even greater success.