According to the report, Apple has renewed space Drama 'For All Mankind', thriller 'See' starring Jason Momoa, comedies 'Dickinson' featuring Hailee Stienfeld and 'Little America', and detective Drama 'Home Before Dark'. The news is not official, Apple having declined to comment on the report. According to Deadline:

A report via Deadline suggests that several Apple TV+ shows have been renewed for a second season, only 2 weeks before the service is due to launch on November 1.

It is part of a strategy by Apple to get second seasons of most of its scripted series going ahead of launch, which helps amortize costs and keep the Apple TV+ pipeline of original content going, avoiding lengthy hiatuses.

The news came to light shortly before Apple premiered space drama 'For All Mankind' in Westwood, California. It also comes in the wake of reports that Apple has reportedly spent $300 million to commission two seasons of 'The Morning Show' featuring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

It's intersting to see that Apple is banking on the success of several of its series, especially given that we are still two weeks away from TV+ launching on November 1. If these shows are a hit with viewers, they can take comfort in knowing that second seasons may well be in the pipeline, with production on season 2 of 'For All Mankind' reportedly having already begun in the last week or so.

Apple TV+ will launch on November 1 at the cost of $4.99 a month. The service is available on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and of course Apple TV, as well as at tv.apple.com. As of right now, anyone who buys one of the aforementioned products will recieve a year's free subscription to Apple TV+, limited to one per family sharing group.

