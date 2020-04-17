Apple Tv Plus Home ShowSource: Apple TV+

What you need to know

  • The first official trailer for "Home" has been released.
  • The trailer is available on YouTube and shows clips of the show throughout.
  • It actually looks surprisingly good!

The first official trailer for new Apple TV+ show "Home" is now available for everyone to watch on YouTube.

"Home" is a docuseries comprising nine episodes, with people getting a "never-before-seen look inside the world's most innovative homes". Those homes are all around the globe with each episode taking in a new location.

From an award-winning team of directors and executive producers, Home unveils the boundary-pushing imagination of the visionaries who dared to dream and build them. Each episode transports viewers into visionary homes and communities around the world, from Sweden, to Mexico to China.

I'll admit that this show wasn't on my radar until I saw this, but there's something about watching people do something beyond the norm at the scale of building homes that captures the imagination. Especially a time where we're all spending more and more time in our own homes, too.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

All nine episodes are available to be watched right now, so long as you're an Apple TV+ subscriber. At $4.99 per month, that's a price that's becoming increasingly easy to pay with more and more original content being added all the time.

Apple TV+ gets better

Apple TV+

The content keeps on coming.

Sign up now, there's already tons to enjoy.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.