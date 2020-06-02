Apple has signed a multiyear deal with Theresa Kang-Lowe and her new management company after she left agency partner WME.

As reported The Hollywood Reporter:

After nearly two decades at WME, the agency partner has decided to leave to start her own management company, where she has already set up a multiyear overall deal with Apple TV+. Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuaron, whom she signed as an agency client just a year ago, will be moving with her in new capacity (he'll also remain at WME and continue to collaborate with longtime partner Anonymous Content, where he has a non-exclusive deal).

Kang-Lowe's company is called 'Blue Marble Pictures', and in her new role, she wants to keep focusing on "discovering and amplifying underrepresented voices". The report notes Kang-Lowe was a "major force" at WME:

Her client roster reads like a who's who of Hollywood, with producers, writers, directors, and talent including Riz Ahmed, Simon Beaufoy, Damien Chazelle, Deborah Chow, Ryan Coogler, Guillermo del Toro, Gillian Flynn, Gal Gadot, Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan, Lena Waithe, and Steven Zaillian. In recent years, Kang-Lowe — who has graced THR's Next Generation list, Empowerment list and Most Powerful Women in Hollywood list — has negotiated roughly half a billion dollars in compensation on behalf of those clients.

In the past few days, Apple has signed deals with Tom Hanks for his new WWII film titled 'Greyhound, as well as for a new Martin Scorsese film starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. It is also reportedly buying up older movies and TV shows in a bid to strengthen its catalog.