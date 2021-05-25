What you need to know
- Apple TV+ show Shining Girls has signed Elisabeth Moss, Michelle MacLaren, and Daina Reid to direct.
- Moss will also star in the show.
Apple TV+'s upcoming thriller Shining Girls has its directors, with three big names signing on according to a new report. Elisabeth Moss, Michelle MacLaren, and Daina Reid are all now on board for a show that's shaping up to be another potential hit.
According to a new Variety report, the three will co-direct while Moss will continue to star. There are plenty of links to The Handmaid's Tale here as well – something that's never a bad idea when you're trying to make a hit show.
Apple's metaphysical thriller "Shining Girls," based on the 2013 best-selling Lauren Beukes novel of the same name, has finally found its directors. The trio is made up of Emmy winner Michelle MacLaren ("Breaking Bad"), Emmy and SAG Award winner Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale," "Mad Men"), and Emmy nominee Daina Reid ("The Handmaid's Tale). Moss will also be starring in the show, which hails from MRC Television, and Beukes is attached to executive produce.
The thriller will run as an eight-episode show and also stars Wagner Moura of Narcos fame.
"Shining Girls" follows Kirby (Moss), a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker. The series also stars Wagner Moura ("Narcos") as Dan, a veteran journalist breaking the widening story of a copycat attack. Jamie Bell ("Rocketman) plays Harper, a mysterious loner with a surprising connection to Kirby.
Sounds pretty sweet, right?
