Apple TV+ is just getting started, but apparently its streaming quality has already surpassed most, if not all of its competition. Recent testing on the bitrate of Apple's streaming service from FlatpanelsHD have shown that the newest member of the streaming wars came to play with the highest quality 4K they have ever seen:

"Apple TV+ has highest the streaming quality we've seen for 4K so far. It's higher than most iTunes movies. Over the weekend, I took the first batch of measurements. I'm planning to do more later. It's worth pointing out that Apple TV+ uses variable bitrate with a quite wide span from low to top, so the console must run for some time to calculate the average bitrate."

A higher bitrate equals a higher throughput of data, so as long as your television is able to take advantage of it, you'll be able to enjoy better overall picture quality. Those who do have the capability of handling such streaming quality should be able to notice a difference in the quality of the image.