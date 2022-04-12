What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has topped the streaming charts in the first quarter of 2022.
- "CODA," fueled by its Oscar win, became the most-watched film of Q1 2022.
- "Severance" had the most popular debut for a new series.
Apple TV+ is starting to experience some major hits - and not just at the award shows.
New data from streaming analytics firm Reelgood showed that the streaming service topped the charts in the first quarter of 2022. According to the report, "CODA," fueled by its Best Picture win at the Academy Awards, became the most popular film on streaming in Q1 2022. Netflix's "The Adam Project" and HBO Max's "King Richard" came in second and third.
Apple TV+ saw some major success for its television series as well. "Severance" saw the best debut for a new series on streaming and came in second overall, only behind Peacock's "Yellowstone." "Halo," the new series on Paramount+, came in third. "WeCrashed," the new series about the rise and fall of WeWork, also made its way into the top ten of streaming series last quarter.
If you haven't seen these titles yet, check out the trailers for all three below:
"CODA"
Gifted with a voice that her parents can't hear, seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), is the sole hearing member of a deaf family—a CODA, Child of Deaf Adults.
"Severance"
From Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson, Severance centers around Mark Scout (Adam Scott), a leader of a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives.
"WeCrashed"
Inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its valuation dropped $40 billion. What happened?
"CODA," "Severance," and "WeCrashed" are all streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy any of the titles in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 or our review of the latest Apple TV 4K.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
IMDb TV has been rebranded to Amazon Freevee, remains ad-supported
IMDb TV is now going to be known as Amazon Freevee as the service continues its expansion — this time into Germany.
Review: PopSockets PopGrip Jumpstart is a battery pack phone grip
Ever wish you could attach a battery pack on your PopSocket PopGrip? Now you can, thanks to the PopSockets PopGrip Jumpstart! It's all about convenience.
CNN+ finds streaming is hard, has fewer than 10,000 daily users
If anyone wanted to know just how hard it is to launch a streaming service, they need look no further than CNN+. The news-based streaming service reportedly has fewer than 10,000 daily users two weeks after it launched.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.