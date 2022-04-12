Apple TV+ is starting to experience some major hits - and not just at the award shows.

New data from streaming analytics firm Reelgood showed that the streaming service topped the charts in the first quarter of 2022. According to the report, "CODA," fueled by its Best Picture win at the Academy Awards, became the most popular film on streaming in Q1 2022. Netflix's "The Adam Project" and HBO Max's "King Richard" came in second and third.

Apple TV+ saw some major success for its television series as well. "Severance" saw the best debut for a new series on streaming and came in second overall, only behind Peacock's "Yellowstone." "Halo," the new series on Paramount+, came in third. "WeCrashed," the new series about the rise and fall of WeWork, also made its way into the top ten of streaming series last quarter.

If you haven't seen these titles yet, check out the trailers for all three below:

"CODA"