Apple TV users can get a free month of Paramount+

Apple regularly highlights other video streaming services on the Apple TV app to promote their content as well as special offers that may be going on at a particular time. For Paramount+, one of the newest streaming services on the market now is that time.

Earlier today, Apple announced through the official Apple TV Twitter account that new subscribers to Paramount+ would receive a one-month free trial to the service. They added another tweet under the announcement to clarify that the offer is currently only available to new subscribers in the United States.

This is a pretty notable offer for Apple TV. Most of the time, the free trial to a streaming service you may be interested in is commonly only for seven days. So, seeing Paramount+ basically quadruple it actually makes me curious to give it a shot since I have a decent amount of time to peruse around and see what they have.

After the one-month free trial, Paramount+ is $9.99 per month, putting it in the middle of the road when it comes to the costs of streaming services.

The so-called "mountain of entertainment" currently features thousands of episodes of TV shows, movies, live sports, and news. The most popular content on the streaming service so far appears to be 'Frasier,' 'Spongebob Squarepants,' 'Younger,' 'iCarly,' and 'Survivor.'

You can sign up for the one-month free trial to Paramount+ in the Apple TV app now. If you want to enjoy the streaming service in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.