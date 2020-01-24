What you need to know
- Apple's Carpool Karaoke: The Series is back for season 3.
- The first of nine new episodes will be available today, January 24.
- The series will feature Kesha, Whitney Cummings, Weezer and the cast of Stranger Things.
Apple's Carpool Karaoke: The Series is back for season 3, and the first episode will be available on the Apple TV app today, January 24!
The new trailer for the series was released on YouTube January 23, and the description states:
Carpool Karaoke: The Series is back for a new season of life on the road singing your favorite songs. Watch 40 episodes for free, and catch new episodes every Thursday only on the Apple TV app.
According to Billboard, season 3 of the show will feature Kesha, Whitney Cummings, Fred Armisen, Weezer and the cast of Netflix series Stranger Things.
Carpool Karaoke: The Series is a spinoff of James Corden's smash hit from his Late Late Show with James Corden.
The first episode of the series features Darius Rucker and Anthony Anderson as they attempt to break a surprising world record.
The full Season 3 lineup is as follows:
Jan. 24 -- Darius Rucker & Anthony Anderson
Jan. 31 -- The Masked Singer judges (Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger & Robin Thicke)
Feb. 7 -- Kesha & Whitney Cummings
Feb. 14 -- Good Girls cast (Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman & Retta)
Feb. 21 -- Jay Leno & Seal
Feb. 28 -- Deschanel Sisters & Property Brothers (Zooey Deschanel, Emily Deschanel, Drew Scott & Jonathan Scott)
March 6: Fred Armisen & Weezer
March 13: WWE: Becky Lynch, Roman and more
March 20 -- Stranger Things cast (Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLoughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink & Finn Wolfhard)
