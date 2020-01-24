Carpool Karaoke: The Series is back for a new season of life on the road singing your favorite songs. Watch 40 episodes for free, and catch new episodes every Thursday only on the Apple TV app.

The new trailer for the series was released on YouTube January 23, and the description states:

Apple's Carpool Karaoke: The Series is back for season 3, and the first episode will be available on the Apple TV app today, January 24!

According to Billboard, season 3 of the show will feature Kesha, Whitney Cummings, Fred Armisen, Weezer and the cast of Netflix series Stranger Things.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is a spinoff of James Corden's smash hit from his Late Late Show with James Corden.

The first episode of the series features Darius Rucker and Anthony Anderson as they attempt to break a surprising world record.

The full Season 3 lineup is as follows:

Jan. 24 -- Darius Rucker & Anthony Anderson

Jan. 31 -- The Masked Singer judges (Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger & Robin Thicke)

Feb. 7 -- Kesha & Whitney Cummings

Feb. 14 -- Good Girls cast (Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman & Retta)

Feb. 21 -- Jay Leno & Seal

Feb. 28 -- Deschanel Sisters & Property Brothers (Zooey Deschanel, Emily Deschanel, Drew Scott & Jonathan Scott)

March 6: Fred Armisen & Weezer

March 13: WWE: Becky Lynch, Roman and more

March 20 -- Stranger Things cast (Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLoughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink & Finn Wolfhard)

