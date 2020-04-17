Apple has today released two new shows on Apple TV+, Home and Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth'.

Home is a new series that looks inside innovative homes, from Apple TV+'s press page:

A new documentary series that offers viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world's most innovative homes. Each episode in the nine-episode first season unveils the boundary-pushing imagination of the visionaries who dared to dream and build them. "Home" is executive produced by Joe Poulin, Matthew Weaver, Bruce Gersh, Ian Orefice, Doug Pray, Collin Orcutt, Matt Tyrnauer, Corey Reeser and Kim Rozenfeld. Alexa Conway and Nick Stern serve as co-executive producers, and the series hails from MediaWeaver, Four M Studios and Altimeter Films.

Home was announced as part of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival lineup before the event was canceled. Apple's second new offering, Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth is an animated film released in celebration of Earth Day 2020:

n celebration of Earth Day, "Here We Are" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 17. Lending their voices to the animated Earth Day short film are Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning Meryl Streep, Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated Chris O'Dowd ("Girls," "State of the Union"), SAG Award nominee and Critics' Choice Award-winning Jacob Tremblay ("Room," "Wonder") and Oscar nominee Ruth Negga ("Loving," "Ad Astra").

The film is 36 minutes long and is based on the New York Times Bestseller, and TIME Best Book of the Year winner in which a 7-year old child learns about the planet from their parents. Both this and all 9 episodes of Home are now available!