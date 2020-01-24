Executive Producer of Apple TV+'s latest show Little America, Lee Eisenberg has confirmed that a podcast is being created based on the show's content.

In an interview with Forbes Eisenberg discussed many facets of the show and working with Apple on its TV+ project.

According to the report, Eisenberg said:

"Apple is such a worldwide and multi-faceted brand. We're doing a podcast to delve more into the stories and the music on the show. There'll also be a playlist for every episode. We're putting out a book too. Apple has an infrastructure that just felt like it would be able to touch all of the different pieces that we wanted."

The report follows news that Apple might be planning to create original podcast content based on its Apple TV+ shows to promote the service.

That report from Bloomberg stated:

Apple Inc. is discussing making original podcasts related to programs on its Apple TV+ video streaming service, another sign of the technology giant's growing ambitions in entertainment, according to people familiar with the plans. Apple sent out a request for pitches last summer, asking podcast producers to pitch ideas for audio programs with some connection to its shows, one of the people said. The company has since discussed making podcasts with producers of its original series, according to two of the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans aren't final.

Eisenberg's interview seems to confirm that at least for Little America, a podcast is definitely in the works.

The interview also included Kumail Nanjiani, another exec producer for the show, who said that they pitched the idea of Little America to plenty of outlets, many of whom were hesitant about the show:

"We pitched to a bunch of different places, and the truth is some of these more traditional outlets that have been around for decades, were a little hesitant about the show."

Eventually, he says they went with Apple because "they seemed extremely passionate about it and they said they would trust us, let us make the show we wanted to make, and they would support it."

You can read the full interview at Forbes.

Little America is the latest show to grace Apple TV+. It's a series of short episodes charting the life of immigrants in America, and all of its episodes are available now!