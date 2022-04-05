What you need to know
- Apple has raised the price of its AirPods in India.
- The price of its AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max have all risen by as much as 10%.
- It means Apple's AirPods Max are roughly $880.
Apple has unexpectedly raised the price of its AirPods in India by as much as 10% when purchased through its online store.
As noted by Pururaj Dutta on Twitter, the price of Apple's best true wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro, and its AirPods 3 have increased in price by Rs. 1400 and Rs. 2000 respectively.
MacRumors notes the price of AirPods Max and Apple's previous-generation AirPods have also increased, with the former now costing as much as $880 or ₹66100.
As expected, Apple did not provide any reason or explanation for the increase, in fact, it didn't even acknowledge the change. No other products have seen their prices increase.
For buyers in India, Amazon remains a much better alternative in terms of pricing for any of Apple's AirPods. AirPods Pro are substantially cheaper at ₹20,490 thanks to a deal, while its third-generation AirPods are just ₹17,990. Even the AirPods Max are ₹59,900 when purchased through Amazon.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
