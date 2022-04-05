Apple has unexpectedly raised the price of its AirPods in India by as much as 10% when purchased through its online store.

As noted by Pururaj Dutta on Twitter, the price of Apple's best true wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro, and its AirPods 3 have increased in price by Rs. 1400 and Rs. 2000 respectively.

MacRumors notes the price of AirPods Max and Apple's previous-generation AirPods have also increased, with the former now costing as much as $880 or ₹66100.

As expected, Apple did not provide any reason or explanation for the increase, in fact, it didn't even acknowledge the change. No other products have seen their prices increase.

For buyers in India, Amazon remains a much better alternative in terms of pricing for any of Apple's AirPods. AirPods Pro are substantially cheaper at ₹20,490 thanks to a deal, while its third-generation AirPods are just ₹17,990. Even the AirPods Max are ₹59,900 when purchased through Amazon.