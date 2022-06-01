What you need to know
- Apple has unveiled the nominees for its 2022 design awards.
- Each year at WWDC Apple honors the best apps in several different categories.
- The winners will be announced at WWDC 22 on June 6.
Apple has announced the nominees for its Apple Design Awards in each of its categories and is set to unveil the winners at WWDC next week.
The company stated:
The Apple Design Awards celebrate apps and games that excel in the categories of Inclusivity, Delight and Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Innovation. Discover this year's finalists, then tune in June 6 at 5 p.m. PT to watch the event as part of WWDC22.
Apple will unveil the winners during WWDC 2022 on June 6 at 5 pm PDT with a video on its developer website. The full list of nominees in each category is as follows:
Inclusivity
Finalists in this category provide a great experience for all by supporting people from a diversity of backgrounds, abilities, and languages.
Letter Rooms - Klemens Strasser
Navi - Good Snooze
Noted. - Digital Workroom Ltd
Procreate - Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
tint. - Lykkegaard Europe Limited
Wylde Flowers - Studio Drydock Pty Ltd
Delight and Fun
Finalists in this category provide memorable, engaging, and satisfying experiences that are enhanced by Apple technologies.
Chineasy - Chineasy
Moncage - Optillusion
(Not Boring) Habits - Andy Works LLC
Overboard! - inkle
Please, Touch The Artwork - Studio Waterzooi
Waterllama - Vitalii Mogylevets
Interaction
Finalists in this category deliver intuitive interfaces and effortless controls that are perfectly tailored to their platform.
A Musical Story - Glee-Cheese Studio
Gibbon: Beyond the Trees - Broken Rules
Slopes - Breakpoint Studio LLC
Transit - Transit, Inc.
Vectornator: Vector Design - Linearity GmbH
What Remains of Edith Finch - Giant Sparrow
Social Impact
Finalists in this category improve lives in a meaningful way and shine a light on crucial issues.
Active Arcade - Nex
Empathy - The Empathy Project
Gibbon: Beyond the Trees - Broken Rules
Headspace - Headspace Health
Rebel Girls - Rebel Girls Inc.
Wylde Flowers - Studio Drydock Pty Ltd
Visuals and Graphics
Finalists in this category feature stunning imagery, skillfully drawn interfaces, and high-quality animations that lend to a distinctive and cohesive theme.
Alien: Isolation - Feral Interactive
Behind the Frame - Silver Lining Studio under Akatsuki Taiwan
Halide Mark II - Lux Optics
LEGO® Star Wars™: Castaways - Gameloft
MD Clock - Hangzhou Midi Technology Co., Ltd.
(Not Boring) Habits - Andy Works LLC
Innovation
Finalists in this category provide a state-of-the-art experience through novel use of Apple technologies that set them apart in their genre.
Active Arcade - Nex
Focus Noodles - ideaTiny Co., Ltd.
MARVEL Future Revolution - Netmarble Corp.
Odio - Volst
Procreate - Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
Townscaper - Oskar Stålberg
At its annual developer conference next week Apple is set to unveil its new version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, as well as possibly some new hardware, likely in the form of a new Mac.
