Apple has announced the nominees for its Apple Design Awards in each of its categories and is set to unveil the winners at WWDC next week.

The company stated:

The Apple Design Awards celebrate apps and games that excel in the categories of Inclusivity, Delight and Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Innovation. Discover this year's finalists, then tune in June 6 at 5 p.m. PT to watch the event as part of WWDC22.

Apple will unveil the winners during WWDC 2022 on June 6 at 5 pm PDT with a video on its developer website. The full list of nominees in each category is as follows:

Inclusivity

Finalists in this category provide a great experience for all by supporting people from a diversity of backgrounds, abilities, and languages.

Letter Rooms - Klemens Strasser

Navi - Good Snooze

Noted. - Digital Workroom Ltd

Procreate - Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

tint. - Lykkegaard Europe Limited

Wylde Flowers - Studio Drydock Pty Ltd

Delight and Fun

Finalists in this category provide memorable, engaging, and satisfying experiences that are enhanced by Apple technologies.

Chineasy - Chineasy

Moncage - Optillusion

(Not Boring) Habits - Andy Works LLC

Overboard! - inkle

Please, Touch The Artwork - Studio Waterzooi

Waterllama - Vitalii Mogylevets

Interaction

Finalists in this category deliver intuitive interfaces and effortless controls that are perfectly tailored to their platform.

A Musical Story - Glee-Cheese Studio

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees - Broken Rules

Slopes - Breakpoint Studio LLC

Transit - Transit, Inc.

Vectornator: Vector Design - Linearity GmbH

What Remains of Edith Finch - Giant Sparrow

Social Impact

Finalists in this category improve lives in a meaningful way and shine a light on crucial issues.

Active Arcade - Nex

Empathy - The Empathy Project

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees - Broken Rules

Headspace - Headspace Health

Rebel Girls - Rebel Girls Inc.

Wylde Flowers - Studio Drydock Pty Ltd

Visuals and Graphics

Finalists in this category feature stunning imagery, skillfully drawn interfaces, and high-quality animations that lend to a distinctive and cohesive theme.

Alien: Isolation - Feral Interactive

Behind the Frame - Silver Lining Studio under Akatsuki Taiwan

Halide Mark II - Lux Optics

LEGO® Star Wars™: Castaways - Gameloft

MD Clock - Hangzhou Midi Technology Co., Ltd.

(Not Boring) Habits - Andy Works LLC

Innovation

Finalists in this category provide a state-of-the-art experience through novel use of Apple technologies that set them apart in their genre.

Active Arcade - Nex

Focus Noodles - ideaTiny Co., Ltd.

MARVEL Future Revolution - Netmarble Corp.

Odio - Volst

Procreate - Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Townscaper - Oskar Stålberg

At its annual developer conference next week Apple is set to unveil its new version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, as well as possibly some new hardware, likely in the form of a new Mac.