Apple has quietly unveiled the latest version of tvOS, after not even mentioning the platform at its WWDC 22 keynote.

From Apple:

Integrate your tvOS app with your iOS, iPadOS, or watchOS app to unlock new experiences on Apple TV. For example, you can deliver more personalized workouts on Apple TV based on motion sensor data from Apple Watch, display real-time information on iPhone while media plays in your app on Apple TV, or include more screens for gameplay.

Along with cross-device connectivity, there's new multiuser support:

Make it easier for people to enjoy your Apple TV app with improved system integration for user profiles. With credentials stored in a shared keychain, users won't need to sign in and choose their profile every time they launch your app.

There's also a new Swift UI for tvOS:

Customize your app's interface and provide even more functionality with SwiftUI. Create custom button styles and effects that accent your design, take advantage of standard gestures, such as Tap and Touch, and add consistency to interactions with the Focus APIs.

tvOS will be available on all of Apple's best Apple TV models including the Apple TV 4K (2021).

