Apple updates Final Cut Pro, iMovie, Compressor, and Motion all at once

What you need to know
- Apple today updated multiple pro video apps via the Mac App Store.
- Final Cut Pro, iMovie, Compressor, and Motion all received updates.
Apple today rolled out four new updates to Final Cut Pro, iMovie, Compressor, and Motion with all of them now available for download from the Mac App Store. While the updates themselves aren't adding huge new features, they all fix bugs and improve stability along the way.
First spied by Aaron Zollo, all four updates appear to have landed at around the same time.
The full rundown of changes includes:
iMovie 10.2.3
- Fixes the following issues that could occur when importing projects from iMovie for iOS:
- Fonts may change when using the Slide and Chromatic title styles
- Longer titles may shift from one line to two lines
- Filters may be removed from clips
- Some projects may fail to import
- Fixes an issue in which changing an event name in the All Events view may cause that same name to be incorrectly displayed for a different event
- Includes stability and reliability improvements
Final Cut Pro 10.5.2
Includes stability and reliability improvements
Compressor 4.5.2
- Includes HEVC Proxy settings optimized for use in Final Cut Pro
- Includes UI refinements for macOS Big Sur
- Includes stability and reliability improvements
Motion 5.5.1
- Adds a new Auto-Shrink option to the Text Layout tab of the Inspector to automatically reduce text size to fit in a paragraph, scroll, or crawl layout
- Includes UI refinements for macOS Big Sur
- Includes stability and reliability improvements
All of these updates are free for existing users and you can grab them via the Updates tab of the Mac App Store now.
Now that Apple has updated its video editing software, why not treat yourself to a whole new camera to make sure you're making the best of it?
