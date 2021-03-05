Apple updates Final Cut Pro, iMovie, Compressor, and Motion all at once

Apple today rolled out four new updates to Final Cut Pro, iMovie, Compressor, and Motion with all of them now available for download from the Mac App Store. While the updates themselves aren't adding huge new features, they all fix bugs and improve stability along the way.

First spied by Aaron Zollo, all four updates appear to have landed at around the same time.

Apple released updates for Final Cut Pro, Motion, Compressor and iMovie. It says yesterday, but I just received it today. pic.twitter.com/TeVoukL9nG — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) March 5, 2021

The full rundown of changes includes:

iMovie 10.2.3

Fixes the following issues that could occur when importing projects from iMovie for iOS:

Fonts may change when using the Slide and Chromatic title styles

Longer titles may shift from one line to two lines

Filters may be removed from clips

Some projects may fail to import

Fixes an issue in which changing an event name in the All Events view may cause that same name to be incorrectly displayed for a different event

Includes stability and reliability improvements

Final Cut Pro 10.5.2

Includes stability and reliability improvements

Compressor 4.5.2

Includes HEVC Proxy settings optimized for use in Final Cut Pro

Includes UI refinements for macOS Big Sur

Includes stability and reliability improvements

Motion 5.5.1

Adds a new Auto-Shrink option to the Text Layout tab of the Inspector to automatically reduce text size to fit in a paragraph, scroll, or crawl layout

Includes UI refinements for macOS Big Sur

Includes stability and reliability improvements

All of these updates are free for existing users and you can grab them via the Updates tab of the Mac App Store now.

