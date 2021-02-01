What you need to know
- Apple has updated the App Store Review Guidelines for developers.
- The updates include language on app privacy information and App Tracking Transparency rules.
In a news release on the Apple Developer website, Apple has announced updates to its App Store Review Guidelines. The company says that all apps and app updates submitted to the App Store in "early spring 2021" will need to follow the new guidelines.
The App Store is a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps, and a great opportunity for developers. The App Store Review Guideline changes and clarifications support new features in upcoming OS releases, better protect customers, and help your apps go through the review process as smoothly as possible. Review the updates below. Please note that all new apps and app updates submitted to the App Store must follow the revised guideline 5.1.2(i) by early spring 2021.
One of the notable updates to the guidelines include mention of app privacy information, which Apple began requiring developers to display on the App Store.
2.3: Clarified the information that must accurately reflect the app's core experience: "Customers should know what they're getting when they download or buy your app, so make sure all your app metadata, including privacy information, your app description, screenshots, and previews accurately reflect the app's core experience and remember to keep them up-to-date with new versions."
Another update brings Apple's App Tracking Transparency requirements into the fold. Developers will need to receive consent from users in order to track users across apps and devices.
5.1.2(i): Added: "You must receive explicit permission from users via the App Tracking Transparency APIs to track their activity. Learn more about tracking."
You can check out all of the new changes on the news release. Developers can read about all of the App Store Review Guidelines on the Apple Developer website.
