In a news release on the Apple Developer website, Apple has announced updates to its App Store Review Guidelines. The company says that all apps and app updates submitted to the App Store in "early spring 2021" will need to follow the new guidelines.

The App Store is a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps, and a great opportunity for developers. The App Store Review Guideline changes and clarifications support new features in upcoming OS releases, better protect customers, and help your apps go through the review process as smoothly as possible. Review the updates below. Please note that all new apps and app updates submitted to the App Store must follow the revised guideline 5.1.2(i) by early spring 2021.

One of the notable updates to the guidelines include mention of app privacy information, which Apple began requiring developers to display on the App Store.