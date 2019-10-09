What you need to know
- Apple is rolling out a new update for its classic Texas Hold'em game.
- The version 2.1 update adds iPad support for the game.
- The game will also support the iPad's Split View and Slide Over features.
Earlier this year, Apple unexpectedly brought back its classic Texas Hold'em game for iOS in honor of its 10th anniversary. The revival offers improved gameplay and graphics as well as new characters to face off. But the upgrades keep rolling as Apple released a new version.
The Texas Hold'em 2.1 update adds support for the iPad, taking advantage of its big display with Split View and Slide Over functionality.
Here's the official description for the update.
Texas Hold'em comes to iPad—enjoy it full screen, or play it while you do something else using Split View or Slide Over. This update also includes accessibility improvements and performance enhancements.
As for the game, here is Apple's description that details why it brought the game back to life.
Apple's Texas Hold'em is back! To celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the App Store, we've brought back one of its first games, a popular classic. Originally created for iPod, then brought to iPhone, fans will love the polished redesign, featuring new characters, more challenging gameplay, and stunning graphics for the newest iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad. Players will also love that it's free to play—for the very first time.
The Texas Hold'em update is now available through the App Store.
