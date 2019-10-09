Earlier this year, Apple unexpectedly brought back its classic Texas Hold'em game for iOS in honor of its 10th anniversary. The revival offers improved gameplay and graphics as well as new characters to face off. But the upgrades keep rolling as Apple released a new version.

The Texas Hold'em 2.1 update adds support for the iPad, taking advantage of its big display with Split View and Slide Over functionality.

Here's the official description for the update.