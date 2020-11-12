Black Friday deals from $10: Save big on Echo, Fire TV, and more at Amazon right now

Apple updates Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro, drops the 'X' from Final Cut

Final Cut is now simply Final Cut Pro.
Source: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple has released updates to Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro.
  • Updates include support for the new M1-powered Macs.
  • Apple has also dropped the "X" from Final Cut branding.

Reported by MacRumors, Apple has released updates to both Final Cut Pro, its professional video editing app, and Logic Pro, its professional music production app. Final Cut Pro 10.5 and Logic Pro 10.6 bring support for Macs running the new M1 processor and also bring new features that take advantage of the Neural Engine inside the new chip.

Here are the details of the Final Cut Pro 10.5 release below:

  • Improved performance and efficiency on Mac computers with Apple silicon
  • Accelerated machine learning analysis for Smart Conform using the Apple Neural Engine on Mac computers with Apple silicon
  • Option to create a copy of your library and automatically transcode media to ProRes Proxy or H.264 at various resolutions

As noted by 9to5Mac Apple has dropped the "X" from Final Cut. The software will now be known simply as Final Cut Pro.

Here are the release notes for Logic Pro 10.6:

  • Improved performance and efficiency on Mac computers with Apple silicon
  • Adds the ability to control Step Sequencer using Logic Remote on your iPad or iPhone to create beats, bass lines, and melodic parts
  • Supports all Novation Launchpad controllers
  • Stability and performance improvements

In addition, Apple has released updates for the software that supports the two main apps including MainStage, Compressor, Motion, and Logic Remote. Customers can update or purchase all of these apps on the Mac App Store.

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore.