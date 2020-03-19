What you need to know
- Apple has updated its Podcasts app with new sections.
- Sections include "Coronavirus: Stay Informed", "Cultivating Calm", and "Boredom Busters".
- Featured Podcasts include NPR, The Washington Post, and ABC News.
One of the concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic is not only the spread of the virus itself, but the spread of misinformation surrounding the disease. Apple is playing its part to ensure that people get accurate information from trusted sources by updating its Podcasts app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac with a new section called "Coronavirus: Stay Informed".
The section features new Podcasts focused on the Coronavirus pandemic from verifiable news sources like NPR, CNN, ABC News, and The New York Times. Each podcast either focuses on daily news or has been specially created to help the public stay up to date on the latest news concerning the epidemic.
Apple has also added a couple of other sections to its Podcasts app, including "Cultivating Calm," "Boredom Busters" and "Shows For Kids." The first includes a number of Podcasts made for relaxation, meditation, and other strategies to help you stay calm during the crisis.
The "Boredom Busters" section includes a bunch of entertainment Podcasts designed to help you take a break from all of the news and be entertained with something else for a while.
The "Shows For Kids" is all about fun, engaging, and educational podcasts for kids, like Wow in the World, Ologies with Alice Ward, Brains On!, and Smash Boom Best become kids' downtime companions, study buddies, co-detectives, and debate partners.
When reliable information is critical, it is helpful to see Apple take some measures to ensure that the public is being informed with information it can trust.
You can find out more by visiting Apple's dedicated Stay Informed podcast page, and for the little ones, check out Shows For Kids
