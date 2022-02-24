What you need to know
- Another report says Apple VR could get a Micro LED display.
- ET News is the latest outlet to report a Micro LED display is on the way.
- The report also says that it will feature Apple's M1 chip and iOS.
A sketchy new report reiterates Apple's VR headset will feature a Micro LED display, but also says it will come with the M1 chip and iOS.
From ET News:
The parts industry expects Apple to release a virtual reality (VR) headset terminal for the metaverse market as early as this year. It was understood that the performance test for VR headset production has been recently completed. Apple VR devices are equipped with micro organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays. Apple cooperated with Taiwan's TSMC with developing OLED displays for VR devices. Micro OLED displays do not require color filters since OLEDs are deposited directly on the chip wafer. Micro OLED is smaller, thinner, and more efficient.
The report goes on to say that Apple VR will also feature Apple's M1 chip from its Mac range, and will run iOS.
There hasn't been any other indication that Apple would run iOs on its headset, and we'd actually heard instead about Apple's rumored RealityOS, a standalone headset operating system with its own App Store that seems like a much more plausible solution.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously stated Apple's headset would have a chip faster than the M1, or that it had at least been tested with chips that are more powerful.
Micro LED, however, has been reported on previously by numerous outlets as an expected feature including noted insider Ming-Chi Kuo. From March 2021:
In a new research note seen by iMore, Kuo notes his own previous reports into Apple's plans to launch an augmented/mixed-reality headset towards the middle of 2021. Kuo says the device could be powered by micro-OLED displays and have several optical camera modules to power the AR/VR experience.
Sony makes it easier to share PS5 screenshots, videos using its iPhone app
Sony is finally making it easier for people to share their PS5 screenshots and video captures to social media including Twitter and Facebook.
Apple has released the fourth public beta of macOS Monterey 12.3
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Clear your Mac's desktop of apps and reopen them when needed with Later
Need to clear your desktop in a flash but don't want to lose where all of your windows were? You need Later, a new macOS app that's available to download today.
Yes, your iPhone 13 Pro can look super cute with the right case
The iPhone 13 Pro's colorways might be neutral, but it can still be an amazing and outfit-enhancing accessory with one of these cases.