The Apple Watch GPS (Wi-Fi only) model is the least expensive and lightest weight of all models in the line. You get a longer battery life, but that's because it doesn't have a cellular chip. It requires an iPhone for daily use.

Store music onboard

Lightest weight of all models

Longer battery life Cons Must keep iPhone nearby

Only comes in aluminum

The GPS + Cellular model allows streaming of Apple Music and the Podcasts app. Series 4 has 16GB of storage, while Series 5 and 6 include 32GB of storage, and you can get all versions in aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium. Series 6 supports international emergency calling, even if you don't have an active cellular plan.

Aluminum and Stainless Steel models

Leave your iPhone at home

All models come with 16GB-32GB of storage

Works with Family Setup Cons Most expensive model

No version for Series 3

Apple Watch Cellular vs. GPS

At a glance, you wouldn't be able to tell the difference between the Apple Watch Cellular vs. GPS. There is a red ring around the Digital Crown on the Cellular model, but they're otherwise identical-looking on the outside. It's the insides that make all the difference.

The table below is based on the specifications of the Apple Watch Series 6. All battery life info is based on using cellular only (not connected to Wi-Fi).

GPS GPS + Cellular Battery life (talk) N/A 1.5 hours Battery life (audio) 10 hours 7 hours

5 hours with Apple Music streaming Battery life (workout) 10 hours indoor

6 hours outdoor with GPS 5 hours outdoor with GPS & LTE Apple Music support No Yes Minimum requirements iPhone 6s with iOS 14 for Series 3 and newer iPhone 6s with iOS 14 for Series 4 and newer Siri support Yes Yes Family Setup support No Yes Storage size 8GB for Series 3

16GB for Series 4

32GB for Series 5, 6 16GB for Series 4

32GB for Series 5, 6 Monthly cost $0 From $10 per month, depending on carrier

Minimum iPhone requirements

Both the Cellular and GPS versions of Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch Series 6, and Apple Watch SE require at least an iPhone 6s running iOS 14. If you use Family Setup with a GPS + Cellular Apple Watch, the iPhone is only required for the initial setup. After that, the person set as a family member does not also need an iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 3

As of September 2020, Apple no longer sells the GPS + Cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 3. We no longer include its specifications in this comparison guide. However, the Series 3 GPS + Cellular does exist in the world for those considering upgrading from this model.

Band options

Apple Watch has so many different variations on case material and band styles that you'll almost definitely find what you're looking for. If, however, you want an aluminum Apple Watch with a Milanese loop, for example, you're going to need to buy the band separately. In addition to Apple's official bands, there are several third-party options we think are some of the best bands for Apple Watch

Carrier restrictions

The GPS + Cellular Apple Watch comes with LTE connectivity, which allows you to piggyback off your current carrier plan (for an additional monthly fee, usually around $10) and get internet and phone connectivity even when your iPhone is far away.

Apple Watch LTE coverage lets you do anything solo on the Apple Watch that you can do when tied to your iPhone's data. That includes placing calls, receiving messages, using Siri, navigating via Maps, playing with third-party apps, and just about anything else.

You can't sign up for a separate Apple Watch cellular plan from your iPhone. If you're on AT&T, your Apple Watch has to be, too. You'll have a separately assigned number for your Apple Watch, but it's not your usable phone number. It's just the account assignment number.

NOTE: If you buy a pay-as-you-go SIM card for international travel, consider leaving your Apple Watch at home because it will incur international charges if you use it while abroad (there's no SIM card in the Apple Watch).

Apple Music and Podcasts streaming support

The GPS + Cellular Watch supports Apple Music and Podcasts app streaming. If you have an Apple Music subscription, you can rock your socks off anywhere you want without needing your iPhone or Wi-Fi.

The GPS-only model doesn't support Streaming Apple Music, but you can download tunes onto it for direct listening offline. You are only limited by the storage capacity on your Apple Watch — remember, the Series 4 only has 16GB of storage, but the Apple Watch SE, Series 5, and Series 6 all have 32GB of storage.

Family Setup

If you plan to buy or hand down an Apple Watch to a family member who doesn't already own an iPhone, you don't have to invest in both devices. Instead, you can use Family Setup to initially set up the Apple Watch, and then they can use it untethered. The Apple Watch Cellular + GPS is the only model of Apple Watch that supports Family planning, so this is an important factor when considering your purchase. You may not need cellular right now, but you may want to pass along your old Apple Watch to a friend or family someday in the future.

Family Setup works with the following Apple Watch versions:

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE

Storage size

Comparing Apple Watch Cellular vs. GPS, the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 5, and Apple Watch Series 6 come with 32GB of storage. The Series 4 only has 16GB of storage, so it's less than what the current models offer. However, Apple does not currently sell the Series 4, but you may find it at a cheaper price (probably Renewed condition) at other retailers like Amazon.

Case and screen material

The GPS-only Apple SE, Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, and Apple Watch Series 6 are limited to aluminum Sport and Nike+ cases. In contrast, the GPS + Cellular Watch retains the stainless steel and titanium, in addition to the aluminum Sport and Nike+ cases.

Battery Life

Does the GPS + Cellular Apple Watch have worse battery life than the GPS-only Apple Watch?

The answer is: Yes — but only while you're using GPS + Cellular. Apple's own battery tests peg Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch Series 6, and Apple Watch SE at an 18-hour average, with specifics highlighted below:

All-day battery life is based on 18 hours with the following use: 90-time checks, 90 notifications, 45 minutes of app use, and a 60-minute workout with music playback from Apple Watch via Bluetooth, over 18 hours. Family Setup battery life is based on 14 hours with the following use: 70 time checks, 45 notifications, 20 minutes of app use, a 5-minute phone call, and a 30-minute workout with music playback from Apple Watch via Bluetooth, over the course of 14 hours with LTE connection and Find My location sharing enabled. Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) usage includes connection to iPhone via Bluetooth during the entire 18-hour test. Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) usage includes a total of 4 hours of LTE connection and 14 hours of connection to iPhone via Bluetooth over the course of 18 hours. Apple Watch SE (GPS) usage includes connection to iPhone via Bluetooth during the entire 18-hour test. Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) usage includes a total of 4 hours of LTE connection and 14 hours of connection to iPhone via Bluetooth over the course of 18 hours. Apple Watch All-Day Battery Life testing was conducted by Apple in August 2020 using preproduction Apple Watch SE (GPS) and Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular), each paired with an iPhone; all devices were tested with prerelease software. Battery life varies by use, cellular coverage, configuration, and many other factors; actual results will vary.

While Apple doesn't note which Watch configuration it used for these tests, it did peg the Cellular watch at 18 hours' with 4 hours of LTE and 14 hours of iPhone connectivity — about what the average person might use in a given day.

Specific battery tests, however, are far less forgiving. Here's how the Series 5 and Series 6 fared in Apple's single-task tests:

Talk: 1.5 hour w/ Cellular

1.5 hour w/ Cellular Audio: 10 hours w/ Bluetooth, 7 hours streaming playlist with LTE

10 hours w/ Bluetooth, 7 hours streaming playlist with LTE Workout: 10 hours indoor workout, 6 hours outdoor workout with GPS, 5 hours outdoor workout with GPS and LTE

The Apple Watch SE has a remarkably good battery life for being of the low-cost variety. That's probably because the Apple Watch SE is supposedly an Apple Watch Series 5 without the ECG monitor.

Talk: 1.5 hours w/cellular

1.5 hours w/cellular Audio: 10 hours from onboard storage, 7 hours streaming playlist with LTE

10 hours from onboard storage, 7 hours streaming playlist with LTE Workout: 10 hours indoor workout, 6 hours outdoor workout with GPS, 5 hours outdoor workout with GPS and LTE

While the GPS-only Apple Watch has better battery performance against the GPS + Cellular model when using LTE, neither performs well for long-distance runners.

Price

The final metric that separates these two devices is the price: The GPS-only Apple Watch SE starts at $279 for a 40mm aluminum case, while the GPS + Cellular SE starts at $329, an increase of $50, which is the best deal for the extra feature. The Apple Watch Series 3 no longer has a GPS + Cellular option.

The GPS-only Apple Watch Series 6 starts at $399 for a 40mm aluminum case, and the GPS + Cellular Apple Watch Series 6 with the same case starts at $499, also a $100 increase. If you want cellular service, the nicer case material, more storage, Family Setup support, and Apple Music, that price might well be worth it.

