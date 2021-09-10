Apple looks set to take the wraps off the Apple Watch Series 7 next week and retailers are already making way for the new model by offering soon-to-be previous-gen devices at a discount. That's great news for those that don't need the latest and greatest as great Apple Watch deals are plentiful right now including this near-$40 discount on the entry-level Apple Watch SE.

With the price falling to just $239.99 at Amazon, you don't have to spend a fortune to strap one of Apple's latest smartwatches to your wrist. It's unclear what's going to happen to the SE line following next week's Apple event, so this might be your last chance to snag one at a discount.

Apple Watch SE The entry-level Apple Watch SE just got even more affordable with a $39 discount. With Series 7 rumors swirling and the future of the SE unclear, this might be your last opportunity to save on one. $239.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is designed to be an entry-level model that includes a bunch of the same features as the Apple Watch Series 6, save for a few key aspects, at a lower price. Its display is 30% larger than that of the Series 3, though it's not always-on like the Series 6, and it's powered by the dual-core S5 chipset from the previous-gen Series 5 meaning it will be future-proofed for many years of software updates.

The Apple Watch SE provides high and low heart rate notifications, irregular heart rhythm notifications, emergency SOS, and fall detection. It also includes a compass and always-on altimeter, as well as water resistance up to 50m so you can track your swimming workouts or simply rest assured knowing it won't get damaged while washing your hands.

It's worth bearing in mind that the SE can't take an ECG or read your blood oxygen like the flagship Apple Watch Series 6. Check out our guide to the other key Apple Watch SE and Series 6 differences if you need help deciding which is right for your wrist.

If the Series 6 is for you, it is also discounted at Amazon right now with prices from $319.

Apple Watch Series 6 Those that want to snag the Apple Watch Series 6 at a steep discount before Apple replaces it next week can do so now with prices starting at just $319. That's $80 off. $318.98 at Amazon