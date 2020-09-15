Reported by The Verge, Apple Watch Series 6 will be the first Apple Watch to feature Apple's U1 chip. The company had first introduced the chip quietly in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, and today it did the same with its new flagship smartwatch.

As noted by the report, the U1 ultra-wideband location chip can enable features such as finding devices with more precision or unlocking homes or cars without having to pull an iPhone out of your pocket.

As revealed on Apple's specifications pages, the U1 chip is currently reserved for the new Apple Watch Series 6. The new Apple Watch SE does not include the chip.

It is not clear as to what features Apple has planned for devices that feature the chip. Many speculate that it will be a crucial technology to realize Apple's planned AirTags product. Wideband technology would allow users to more easily locate lost items.