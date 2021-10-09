What you need to know
- Apple Watch Series 7 orders are already preparing to ship.
- Preorders for the Series 7 went live on Friday, October 8 at 5:00 AM PDT.
- The watch will officially launch on Friday, October 15.
Some Apple Watch Series 7 customers are already getting notifications that their new watch is preparing to ship.
As spotted by 9to5Mac, some customers who preordered the Series 7 are now seeing the status of their order change from "Processing" to "Preparing to Ship."
While the Apple Watch Series 7 launch date was a mystery during the "California Streaming" keynote, Apple is not wasting anymore time. After pre-orders started on Friday, some customers have already received the notification that the product is preparing to ship.
This is expected behavior for a preorder from Apple. Products usually change to this status shortly after the customer places the order, especially during the preorder season. The Apple Watch Series 7 will officially launch on Friday, October 15, so it is reasonable to think that the company will begin shipping those orders within the next few days to ensure customers have them on their doorstep by this coming Friday.
Preorders for the Apple Watch Series 7 went live on Friday, October 8 at 5:00 AM PDT. As rumored, Apple appears to be struggling with inventory on its latest smartwatch, with shipment times already extending out until November for many configurations. Apple Store pickup is also unavailable for a range of configurations at the moment.
If you haven't gotten a preorder for launch day, your best bet is to look at other retailers who may have been overlooked and still have inventory. You can also try your luck at your local Apple Store when the Series 7 officially launches on Friday, October 15. It's certainly not guaranteed, but Apple has been known in the past to reserve a certain amount of inventory for customers who show up at the store hoping to grab a model on launch day.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple to build new office in Los Angeles
Apple is planning to build a new regional headquarters in Los Angeles, as it looks to strengthen its position in the streaming market.
Video game manuals are going extinct, and need to make a comeback
Video game manuals let developers convey their passion and help gamers grow to love their games. But these important aspects of the gaming experience seem to be disappearing. Do gaming manuals need to make a comeback?
Review: Speck's Presidio2 Grip is new and improved, now with MagSafe
Protect your iPhone 13 Pro in a slim, grippy case without sacrificing your MagSafe accessories.
If you're new to DSLR, you need these essential accessories
Whether you're new to the world of DSLR photography or are a seasoned professional, accessories will help to protect your gear, make travel less of a hassle, and extend the usefulness of your camera. These are our nine most trusted DLSR camera accessories of the year.